4-month-old baby diagnosed with covid-19 dies in São Gonçalo hospital | Rio de Janeiro

Rio – The Death Investigation Commission of the State Health Department will participate in the investigation into the death of a 4-month-old baby diagnosed with covid-19, in São Gonçalo, this Monday. The child was hospitalized at the Alberto Torres State Hospital (HEAT), in Colubandê, since the 14th, when he was admitted to the unit with fever, difficulty breathing and low oxygenation. The baby could be the 52nd child victim of the virus in the state of Rio.

According to the direction of HEAT, the girl arrived at the unit transferred from the municipality of Magé. She had severe congenital heart disease. On the same day she was admitted to the hospital in São Gonçalo, the little girl tested positive for covid-19, had her condition worsened over the weekend, and died this Monday at 7:30 am.

Death by covid-19 will still be evaluated by the commission of the State Health Department. The agency will support the municipality of São Gonçalo in the investigation of the death.

Until last Saturday, the State Health Department (SES) recorded, from the beginning of the pandemic, until the last balance sheet, released this Sunday, 51 deaths of children between 5 and 11 years old by covid-19 and 27,429 confirmed cases of the disease in the country. state. Of the total number of deaths, 62.7% were recorded in the capital: 32 victims.

The municipality of Rio currently has 12 children hospitalized for covid, two of them in serious condition. The information is from the Municipal Health Department. Hospitalizations for the disease in the city have skyrocketed since the beginning of the year: there are more than 450 patients with the severe form of the disease, and the occupancy rate of beds exceeds 60%. The City Hall of Rio started this Monday the vaccination of children with 11-year-old girls.