40% FGTS fine: find out who is entitled – and who is not | Economy

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right of the worker with a formal contract and can only be withdrawn under specific conditions established by law, such as unfair dismissal, retirement and purchase of a home.

FGTS: who is entitled, when can they withdraw, what is the income? Understand

In addition to the money from the fund, workers may be entitled to receive a fine of up to 40% of the amount deposited by the employer upon leaving employment. See below how this works.

CLT workers are entitled to a fine:

Dismissed without just cause : they are entitled to receive the balance of the FGTS that was deposited by the employer during the term of the employment contract plus the termination fine of 40% on top of this total amount.

: they are entitled to receive the balance of the FGTS that was deposited by the employer during the term of the employment contract plus the termination fine of 40% on top of this total amount. Dismissed by Consensus: they are entitled to receive up to 80% of the FGTS balance that was deposited by the employer during the term of the employment contract, plus a termination penalty of 20% (see questions about dismissal by agreement).

Workers who adhere to the FGTS anniversary withdrawal but fall into one of the above situations retain the right to a fine – but cannot withdraw the full amount of the fund upon dismissal (click here and understand how the anniversary withdrawal works).

CLT workers lose the right to the fine:

Dismissed for just cause : lose the right to the 40% fine. In this case, the worker also loses the right to withdraw the total amount deposited in the FGTS account. But the money remains in the account, and the withdrawal can be made in other situations (see below).

: lose the right to the 40% fine. In this case, the worker also loses the right to withdraw the total amount deposited in the FGTS account. But the money remains in the account, and the withdrawal can be made in other situations (see below). Workers who resign: lose the right to the 40% fine. In this case, the worker also loses the right to withdraw the total amount deposited in the FGTS account. But the money remains in the account, and the withdrawal can be made in other situations (see below).

Situations that allow the withdrawal of the FGTS

By the 7th of each month, employers must deposit in accounts opened at Caixa Econômica Federal, on behalf of employees, the amount corresponding to 8% of each employee’s salary. The FGTS is paid on salaries, allowances, additional, tips, prior notice, commissions and 13th salary.

These monthly deposits belong to employees who, in specific situations, can withdraw the total. See when withdrawal is allowed:

In dismissal without just cause;

At the end of the contract for a specified period;

Upon termination of the contract due to the total extinction of the company; suppression of part of its activities; closing of any of its establishments, branches or agencies; death of the individual employer, domestic employer or declaration of nullity of the employment contract;

Upon termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;

In termination by agreement between the worker and the company. In this case, he is entitled to withdraw 80% of the FGTS account balance;

In retirement;

In the case of personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rains or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence, when the emergency situation or the state of public calamity is thus recognized, by means of a government ordinance federal;

In the suspension of temporary work for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

On the death of the worker;

When the holder of the linked account is 70 years of age or older;

When the worker or his dependent is HIV positive;

When the worker or his dependent has cancer;

When the worker or his dependent is in a terminal stage, due to a serious illness;

When the worker stays for 3 uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime (without a formal job), with leave from 07/14/1990, in which case the withdrawal can be made from the month of birthday of the holder of the account;

When the escrow account remains for three uninterrupted years without crediting deposits and the worker’s leave took place until 07/13/1990;

To purchase a home, settle or amortize debt or pay part of the housing financing installments granted under the SFH – in this case, it is necessary to have 3 years under the FGTS regime; not be the holder of other financing within the scope of the SFH; not be the owner of another property;

In the amortization, settlement of the debt balance and payment of part of the installments acquired in consortium real estate systems.

Therefore, whoever is dismissed for just cause or whoever resigns will only be able to withdraw the amounts from the FGTS in the above situations.

In the case of workers dismissed without just cause, the value of the 40% fine is calculated on top of the total amount that the company deposited during the employment contract. Therefore, if he withdraws the money within any of the above scenarios while he is employed, the 40% will not be calculated on the amount left after the withdrawal was made, but on what he had since he started working at the company.