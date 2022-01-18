5 Cryptocurrencies Besides Bitcoin to Keep on Your Radar in 2022 By Investing.com







By David Wagner and Yassine Maroufi of Investing.com France

The cryptocurrency market has been ultra-volatile and full of twists and turns in 2021, a year that has also seen an explosion in crypto adoption as an investment by both individuals and institutions.

undeniably remains the most important cryptocurrency, with its capitalization representing over 40% of the market. However, Bitcoin is far from the best-performing crypto of the year, as several secondary cryptocurrencies, sometimes called altcoins, outperform the king of crypto in terms of performance throughout 2021, despite in some cases being much younger than BTC.

In this article, we are going to highlight 5 different cryptocurrencies from Bitcoin to keep your radar on in the coming year. We excluded less serious coins and crypto memes from the article to instead focus on solid, proven projects that may have real value, although they still have considerable room for improvement in 2022.

CHECK: Cryptocurrency quotes

: The release of 2.0 could change everything

While often criticized for its network congestion, which results in slow transfer times and/or prohibitive fees, is hard to ignore. It is the second largest cryptocurrency on the market, right behind Bitcoin. But most importantly, Ethereum remains the preferred network for many cryptographic projects. In fact, whether on DeFi or NFTs, ETH is often the platform of choice. For example, over 90% of NFT transactions take place in ETH.

In addition, the year 2022 should see an important update of Ethereum, Ethereum 2.0, which will solve the biggest problem facing this crypto: transaction speed. ETH 2.0 will increase network capacity from approximately 30 transactions per second to 100,000, mainly thanks to the switch to the “proof of stake” validation method, which eliminates the tedious validation method involving complex calculations. This also significantly reduces grid energy consumption, a key point as investors around the world are now concerned about the environmental impact of their investments.

Decentraland: The ideal crypto to bet on the metaverse

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) (SA:), formerly known as Facebook, has launched a new strategy focused on creating a metaverse. This brought into focus several cryptocurrencies that did not wait for Mark Zuckerberg to put the concept into practice. One of the most important is undoubtedly Decentraland, a fully functional metaverse where you can buy properties and participate in games or other online experiences.

A , the cryptocurrency used in the Decentraland metaverse, saw a meteoric rise following Facebook’s announcement, and has since given back many of its gains in the cryptocurrency’s subsequent correction. However, once the dust settles, investor interest in the metaverse is likely to continue and even be reinforced, and Decentraland will likely be one of the best cryptocurrencies to take advantage of the phenomenon.

: Ethereum’s most serious competitor

The shortcomings of the Ethereum network that we discussed above have given rise to a specific class of cryptocurrencies that present a similar value proposition to that of Ethereum, while correcting several of its major flaws. A is often cited as Ethereum’s strongest and most serious opponent.

Solana emphasizes its enormous transaction processing capabilities. Right now, Ethereum can only process a few dozen transactions per second, and while ETH 2.0 eventually solves this problem, Solana presents an immediate alternative that is particularly efficient, as the network is capable of processing 50,000 transactions per second.

Solana is also an unexpected contender in the fight for a share of the NFT market, and has proven itself as a strong opponent to Ethereum. At the launch of the NFT Solana Degenerate Apes Academy in August, 10,000 tokens were sold in just a few minutes. This event allowed Solana to create a name for herself. More importantly, it allowed Solana to slowly start taking market share from Ethereum.

: Crypto IoT Specialist and Dell Partner

Unlike the first three cryptocurrencies mentioned in this article, IOTA has rarely made press headlines this year. IOTA offers a data security service for IoT (Internet of Things) devices, which means electronic objects connected to the internet, such as smart speakers or surveillance cameras. This field is expected to explode in the coming years, especially with the opportunities opened up by the speed of 5G mobile networks, which are expected to be fully implemented in 2022.

IOTA received support from Dell Technologies (NYSE:) (SA:) earlier this year, when the computer giant partnered with the crypto project. Known as Project Alvarium, this partnership will focus on measuring the trustworthiness of data before it is used by an application. But beyond the project itself, the fact that a recognized international company like Dell is working with the IOTA network is a good reason to take crypto seriously and watch it closely in 2022.

: Enabling blockchains to communicate with each other

Cryptocurrencies and tokens, as well as the blockchains on which they depend, are increasingly numerous in all fields. Even though all blockchains are based more or less on the same basic principles, they are still not able to “communicate” with each other. Polkadot, created by one of Ethereum’s co-founders, proposes a solution to solve this problem.

Polkadot includes a main network – the chain of relays – and parachains that operate in parallel, acting as bridges that connect to other blockchains. With blockchain technology being used far beyond the cryptocurrency market (e.g. in supply chain management) and calls for generalization across multiple industries, the need for communication between public blockchains, or between the private blockchains of various companies, must explode. Of course, this would largely benefit Polkadot, although there are other cryptos that also meet this need.

See our full series of perspectives here.