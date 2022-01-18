81% of Brazilians support the requirement for a ‘vaccination passport’ in closed places, says Datafolha | Health

A Datafolha survey released this Monday (17) points out that 81% of respondents are in favor of requiring a “vaccination passport” to allow entry into closed places such as bars, restaurants and public bodies, among others. Also according to Datafolha, 18% are against the requirement of proof and 1% did not know how to respond.

The so-called “passport” is the certificate that proves that the citizen has already completed the vaccination scheme against Covid-19. In Brazil, the document is issued by ConectSUS or by state websites and applications. President Jair Bolsonaro, who claims not to have been vaccinated, is against the passport requirement, already adopted by several states in the country.

The percentages of the Datafolha survey that show the expressive support for the vaccination passport are the result of a survey carried out by telephone on the 12th and 13th with 2,023 people aged 16 years and over from all Brazilian states. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Who else supports the passport?

According to the survey, the most favorable to the passport are women (87%), people over 60 years old (87%), with complete elementary education (86%) and those who earn up to two minimum wages per month (85% ).

The groups that concentrate the highest percentages of those opposed to the measure are men (24%), people between 25 and 34 years old (22%) and those who have a monthly income of more than 10 minimum wages (28%).

Geographically, respondents from the Southeast region are the most favorable to the measure (84%), while the South has the lowest acceptance rate (75%). Professionally, people identified as housewives are the most favorable (90%), while businesswomen carry the lowest rate (60%).

Respondents were also asked if they are afraid of being infected by the Covid-19 virus. In this case, 39% said they were very afraid of getting infected, while 37% said they had little fear. In addition to these, 18% of respondents said they were not afraid of infection (the remaining respondents gave other answers).

Of all the participants, those who declare themselves as housewives are the group with the greatest fear of infection (50%), followed closely by retirees (47%). On the other hand, entrepreneurs are the ones with the highest percentage of people who say they are not afraid of getting infected (28%).

Another perception pointed out by Datafolha is that there has been an increase in the number of people concerned about the current moment of the Covid-19 pandemic: only 4% of respondents believe that the pandemic is fully under control.

In addition, the number of people who feel the pandemic situation is “out of control” has risen from 20 to 45%. For another 48% it is partially controlled.

Use of masks

The same survey points out that 81% say they always use masks when they leave the house, 13% occasionally, 3% rarely and 2% said they do not use them.

The population that uses the protective accessory most frequently is from the Southeast region (85%). On the other hand, the North and Center-West (research grouped the two regions) is the region with the lowest use (75%).