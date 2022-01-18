A 1 km asteroid approaches Earth this Tuesday (18). Find out how to watch it!

The asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 is approaching Earth and will make its closest approach this Tuesday (18), which can be seen through a small telescope. This will be the only opportunity to observe it until 2105.

Even though it is 1 kilometer long and considered a potentially dangerous object, the (7482) 1994 PC1 does not present any risk of collision. In fact, it was much closer to Earth when it approached in 1933, passing us at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers.

This time, the space rock will be at almost 2 million kilometers, equivalent to 5.15 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon. The closest approach to the object on the 18th will take place at 18:51, Brasília time.

How to observe the asteroid with a telescope

The asteroid will be in the constellation of Pisces on January 18, at the height of Uranus (Image: Reproduction/Stellarium)

If you have a small telescope, you can try to observe the asteroid as long as the weather conditions are favourable. It will appear in the constellation Pisces, close to Uranus and the Northern Torcular double star.

The best time to observe it is from 8:30 pm, when the sky will be dark and Uranus will be 40° above the horizon. During the night, the planet and stars on that side of the sky will descend until they disappear into the horizon. The same goes for the asteroid.

It can be quite difficult to detect the object, but when it passes close to background stars, it will be possible to observe its movement in relation to them. The brightness of the almost full moon can be a bit of a nuisance, but it will be a good distance away from the target.

Approaching the constellation Pisces with two of its bright stars; the asteroid is in the center of the red marking (Image: Reproduction/Stellarium)

The star HIP 7985, in the center of the “target”-shaped marking, is a neighbor of the Northern Torcular and will be very close to the asteroid (Image: Reproduction/Stellarium)

At magnitude 10.21, (7482) 1994 PC1 can be easily found with a small telescope, but it will not be visible to the naked eye. For reference, the stars Bag 38 (HIP 8210) and Torcular will form a triangle with the asteroid.

Another technique is to use a long exposure camera with the telescope pointed at one of the reference stars, such as HIP 7985 (next to Torcular Septentrional), which will be very close to the space rock. A multi-second exposure shows the asteroid’s motion as a ray of light.

If you don’t have a telescope, you can still track the object’s approach via The Virtual Telescope Project live stream. Live is available in the video below:

Source: Live Science, EarthSky