A Place in the Sun: Bárbara puts her daughter’s life at risk and takes a despicable attitude out of jealousy of Renato; know everything!

Barbara, woman, you will be judged a lot all over Brazil — and rightly so! According to a column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the character of Alinne Moraes will show that her character borders on the cruel. When she finally realizes her dream of being a mother, the spoiled one will act with complete disregard for the child and will even give up on making the adoption official.

As we have told here, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will choose to adopt a child in the next chapters of “Um Lugar Ao Sol“, and although Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) rejects the idea at first, he will give in. to the request after the wife tries to kill herself a second time. The two will enter the adoption queue, until little Ludmila arrives in their lives.

It turns out that the crisis between the couple will show up again, mainly because of Barbara’s jealousy and Christian’s secrets increasingly on the tightrope. Who will pay the duck?! The little baby! At a certain point in the story, the rich woman goes out in a car with the girl to try to catch her husband betraying her. Obsessed with the “mission”, the character will leave the child locked alone inside the car.

The police will be called and the girl will return to the shelter. However, Christian will have attached himself to his daughter and will be desperate with the possibility of losing the process to make the adoption official. However, the Redeemer’s heiress will not cooperate in any way with this. On the contrary, she will appear before the judge to say that she has given up on Ludmila.

“Actually, I came here to say that I’ve changed my mind and I don’t intend to go ahead with this adoption. That’s what you heard. I want to give this child back”, will state. The procedure will be canceled and the girl will return to the shelter for good.