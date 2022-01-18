Access to the FGTS 2022 birthday loot is released; who can withdraw?

Who doesn’t want a little extra money, right? Especially in the birthday month. And this is possible for those who work with a formal contract, through the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). For those born in January, the money is already available.

Read more: Caixa releases more than 15 ways to withdraw the FGTS in 2022; check full list

To receive the money from the birthday withdrawal, you need to register the interest in the money. That is, the release is not done automatically.

born in january

That way, those born in January who opted for the birthday loot can now get their hands on the money. First of all, it is necessary to apply for an advance payment to Caixa Econômica Federal.

The money from the birthday loot represents a part of the FGTS. And this is one of the few situations where looting is allowed.

Therefore, workers born in January have until the end of this month to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal. The tip is first of all to check the value that is available in the FGTS. The birthday loot can be quite an aid, especially for those who were somehow more financially damaged by the Covid-19.

Those who make the early birthday withdrawal of the FGTS continue to be entitled to a fine of 40% of the amount deposited in the fund in cases of dismissal without just cause.

According to the rules, the deadline for requesting the birthday withdrawal always ends on the last day of the worker’s month of birth. That way, those born in January have until the 31st of this month to apply. The deadline to withdraw is until March 31, which is the limit for the month.

For those born in February, the withdrawal starts on the first day of the same month and goes until April 29. The calendar runs until February 28, 2023, which is the withdrawal period for those born in December.

The birthday loot can be requested through the FGTS application or also on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br