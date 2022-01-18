‘Accounts to settle’· TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will gain a new enemy in Um Lugar ao Sol. After being unfairly fired from Redentor, Eusébio (Gillray Coutinho) will corner the usurper and make threats against him in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “We have accounts to settle”, the accountant will shoot.

In this Tuesday’s chapter (18), the ex-man of the spreadsheets of the Santiago company (José de Abreu) ​​will approach the executive after being accused of passing double payment. “You send me home, make a profit at the company, and I’m the one who’s fired. Is that right?”, will pressure Eusébio.

“I think we have accounts to settle, don’t you think?”, will add the accountant, leaving Bárbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) in a panic. The faker will try to apologize, but Eusébio will reaffirm that he knows that the change in the spreadsheet was made by the boss.

Gillray Coutinho’s character, who recently participated in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!, will still share truths with Santiago’s son-in-law: “I have never been and will never be an inattentive employee. I know I’m honest”.

“And, even without a job, I can lay my head on the pillow and sleep in peace. But what about you, Renato? Can you do that?”, Eusébio will provoke.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial won two more on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

