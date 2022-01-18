Activision fires nearly 40 employees for ‘misconduct’

Raju Singh 5 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Activision fires nearly 40 employees for ‘misconduct’ 0 Views

It looks like Activision Blizzard is getting serious about new protocols to make the work environment less toxic. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company has received about 700 reports of employee misconduct and 37 of them have left the company, while 44 are in discipline.

90% of the total number of complaints have already been reviewed, and the company is leading a series of investigations into harassment and inappropriate behavior. Also according to the newspaper, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick postponed the stock report before Christmas because the situation was more complicated than anticipated.

The company’s moment has been delicate since the end of 2021. Kotick had stated that he was even considering resigning from the company’s main position after being subpoenaed by a US agency because of the harassment complaints.

1
An Activision spokesperson said Bobby will remain as CEO and his actions match the Board’s expectations.

Activision Blizzard suffers the consequences

Since July 2021, when the controversies became public, the company has been going through turbulent seas. The stock price has dropped by nearly 30% and investors have taken legal action against the company.

In addition, the relationship with other brands became quite unstable. Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan said he was “disheartened” by the company, and at TGA 2021, it was left out.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Apple’s VR glasses could cost $2,000 and have a MacBook Pro chip – Link

Apple’s virtual reality glasses would be the company’s next bet About to enter the virtual …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved