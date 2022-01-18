Activision fires nearly 40 employees for ‘misconduct’

It looks like Activision Blizzard is getting serious about new protocols to make the work environment less toxic. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company has received about 700 reports of employee misconduct and 37 of them have left the company, while 44 are in discipline.

90% of the total number of complaints have already been reviewed, and the company is leading a series of investigations into harassment and inappropriate behavior. Also according to the newspaper, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick postponed the stock report before Christmas because the situation was more complicated than anticipated.

The company’s moment has been delicate since the end of 2021. Kotick had stated that he was even considering resigning from the company’s main position after being subpoenaed by a US agency because of the harassment complaints.

Activision Blizzard suffers the consequences

Since July 2021, when the controversies became public, the company has been going through turbulent seas. The stock price has dropped by nearly 30% and investors have taken legal action against the company.

In addition, the relationship with other brands became quite unstable. Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan said he was “disheartened” by the company, and at TGA 2021, it was left out.