After 20 minutes in the air, the virus loses 90% of its contagion capacity

(Credit: Dotted Yeti/Disclosure)

Research by the Aerosol Research Center at the University of Bristol in England may have identified a lower contagion capacity of the coronavirus after 20 minutes in contact with air. For the researchers, the finding further reaffirms the need for masks and social distancing.

The study simulates the behavior of the virus after expiration and it was through this analysis that the researchers identified that in just 20 minutes, the virus loses 90% of its contagious capacity and that most of this loss occurs in the first five minutes.

As the viral particles leave the lungs – which are in relatively humid and carbon dioxide-rich conditions – they quickly lose water and dry out. Furthermore, the transition to lower levels of carbon dioxide is associated with a rapid rise in pH. These two factors interrupt the ability of the virus to infect human cells, however, the speed at which these particles dry varies according to the relative humidity of the surrounding air.

When the humidity was less than 50% (equivalent to an office, for example) the virus lost about half of its infectivity in five seconds, after which the decline was slower and more steady, with an additional 19% loss compared to next five minutes. At 90% humidity (roughly equivalent to a steam room or shower room) the decline in infectivity was more gradual, with 52% of particles remaining infectious after five minutes, dropping to about 10% after 20 minutes, after which there was no difference between the two conditions.

However, the researchers indicate that air temperature made no difference in viral infectivity, debunking the idea that viral transmission is lower at high temperatures.

“That means if I’m meeting friends for lunch at a bar today, the main thing is [risco] it will probably be me broadcasting it to my friends, or my friends broadcasting it to me, rather than someone on the other side of the room,” explains Jonathan Reid, director of the Aerosol Research Center at the University of Bristol and lead author of the study. From the findings, the biggest form of protection remains the use of masks and social distancing, according to the researchers.

The research has not yet been published in any scientific journal and/or journal and will undergo a review.