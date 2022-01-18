After article by minister, director of ‘No Olha para Cima’ criticizes Bolsonaro

Adam McKay from ‘Don’t Look Up’ (photo: AFP / John MACDOUGALL)

Adam McKay, diretor de “No Olhe para Cima”, afirmou, via Twitter, que o presidente Jair Bolsonaro diria para as pessoas no “olharem para cima”. The tweet came in response to the citation of the film by the Civil House Minister, Ciro Nogueira, who compared the film’s comet to the Workers’ Party (PT), in an article written for the newspaper “O Globo”.

“Just to clarify, Bolsonaro would definitely tell people not to look up. No doubt about it,” McKay said.

In the director’s film, a comet heads towards Earth and the world is divided between those who believe in science and those who deny it. When the celestial body approaches the planet and is visible to the naked eye, scientists beg people to look up and see the truth. On the other hand, deniers stand firm in their speech and insist that citizens do not look up.

The film became an allegory of the moment lived in the world because of COVID-19. Adam’s criticism can be very well adapted to the denialist view of the Brazilian president during the pandemic period. After the film was released, parallels between the fictional characters and those from Brazil became memes on the internet.

The long one, available for streaming on the Netflix platform, it has Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Maryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Cate Blanchett in the cast.

Watch the trailer: