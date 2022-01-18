After Azul, Gol will also fly with fewer attendants on its flights





Last weekend, we reported that Azul would be implementing a contingency, approved by ANAC, in which its flights would depart with a smaller number of flight attendants than usual. All this because of the spread of coronavirus and influenza among his team. Now, the same happens with Gol.

In an internal communiqué, the airline declares that “Due to the large number of crew members being removed from their schedules due to contamination of the Covid-19 variant omicron, together with the outbreak of Influenza A (H3N2) influenza, the ANAC authorized the composition of the cabin crew on the Boeing 737- 800 and 737 MAX 8 with three flight attendants during the period from 01/17/22 to 03/14/22”.

For this to be possible, flights must comply with some restrictive requirements, that is, the number of passengers cannot exceed 150, the crew must be aware of the limitations before boarding, it will not be allowed to have a flight attendant on instruction in the reduced teams and that the rule only applies to domestic flights.

In practice, flights will always be planned for four flight attendants and will only be adjusted to three when necessary. The company emphasizes that, if only three professionals board, the onboard procedures must be the same as those adopted for smaller jets, the Boeing 737-700.

Remembering that the ANAC rule is that there is a flight attendant for every fifty passengers.



