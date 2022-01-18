After becoming a joke at BBB22, Luana Piovani sends a message to Tadeu Schmidt

Luana Piovani sent a message to Tadeu Schmidt after becoming the butt of a joke at the BBB22 premiere. “Kiss to you, Luana, I know you’re seeing it. Or aren’t you seeing it, right? Now I don’t know anymore”, said the presenter. The actress made a video in which she made it clear that she saw the joke made on the show and left her own message for the owner of the reality show.

“So, guys, I was sleeping, because we were eating and drinking, but I received your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt. My friends told me, because I was sleeping, little shirt, but I received”, said the ex-wife. by Pedro Scooby, along with the hashtag #ChupaBoninho at dawn this Tuesday (18).

In an ironic tone, she stated that she did not follow the program, but responded to Schmidt’s message. “I’m grooving! I’m silly that they talked about me there on the program. Hey, Tadeu: I received the kiss! How nice! And I’m here giving it back to you”, pinned, sarcastically.

A video of Luana appeared at the premiere of the reality: in the material, recorded weeks ago, she wondered if her ex-husband would really be in the cast. Charged by fans to comment on the season, the actress said she will only talk about the confinement if JB de Oliveira, Boninho, signs a contract with her.

“I just saw the comments, and you are all frying for me to comment, so I will comment what you want: I will not comment on the BBB. I have never watched it in my life and it is not now that I will see it”, shot the blonde in her Stories.

Luana and Scooby were married for six years and had three children: twins Liz and Bem, 5 years old, and Dom, 8 years old. Today, Scooby is in a relationship with model Cíntia Dicker.

The surfer’s current wife revealed that the actress knew about his participation in the reality show and that the parents had a long conversation to decide who the three children would stay with during the BBB period. It was decided that Cíntia will take care of them while they would be with the surfer.

Check out Luana Piovani’s message in full below.