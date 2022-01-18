After charging, Tennis Australia talks about Djokovic

Diego Diegues

Melbourne (Australia) – After being charged by local legend John Newcombe, Tennis Australia issued a statement this Tuesday afternoon regarding the Federal Court’s decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s work visa, resulting in the Serb’s exclusion from the first Grand Prix. Slam of the year, a tournament that had been champion in 2021.

At the beginning of the statement, the organization wrote. “We would like to make it clear that from the beginning we respected the decision of the Minister for Immigration and the decision of the Federal Court of Australia.” They also reported that they have been working closely with the federal and Victorian government to provide a safe Grand Slam for players, staff and fans.

According to a note, the priority has always been to carry out the tournament in the best possible way, promoting the best possible experience for everyone, both players and fans. “The main focus is to hold one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The Australian Open is a showcase for Melbourne, Australia, and much loved by the entire tennis community.”

In the statement, they apologized for the recent events and all the uncertainty surrounding the tournament in recent days. “We recognize that the past few events have been a significant distraction for everyone and we deeply regret the impact this has had on all players and fans.”

Finally, Tenis Australia said it will learn from this year’s mistakes to further improve conditions in 2022 and beyond. “There are always lessons to be learned. Australia has a very strong tradition in tennis and we are looking forward to the focus now being on the sport we are passionate about. May you all have two brilliant weeks of tennis ahead of you.”