After “Domingão”, Hugo Novaes reveals what it was like to kiss Anitta, gives details of the experience and makes a curious confession about the singer

Hugo Novaes never imagined that his life would intersect with Anitta’s… So imagine thinking that the star would choose him in the painting “Um Crush Para Anitta”, from “Domingão”? In an interview with hugogloss.com, the boy gave all the details of the experience. The poet made a curious confession, denied the fame of “171” and spoke about the kiss between them at the end of the painting.

This Sunday (16), Luciano Huck fulfilled the mission of finding a new boy for the rogue in his program, in a game beyond unusual. After a series of stages, Hugo defeated all competitors and was the winner of the “dispute”. To everyone’s surprise, he and Anitta already kissed right there on stage. “See if the kiss is good at least”, advised the presenter, when the singer went ahead. “We can go from here to a place, right? So let’s enjoy it and we’ll…”, said the diva after meeting the boy. Jeez!

After all this experience, Hugo was succinct and sincere about the kiss with Anitta: “It was too good”. Despite the initial nervousness, the boy said that he soon became more comfortable. “It hit [nervosismo] before, but then it got quieter”, he said. Even so, until now, it’s hard to believe what happened. “The person kissing Anitta is something a little distant. And the person kissing Anitta on the ‘Domingão’ stage, with Luciano Huck narrating, is something that no one imagines”, he observed.

However, when answering what happened away from the cameras, Hugo preferred to leave it off. “This part is best left open, let’s leave the curiosity of the people there”, he said, evading the question. But one thing he doesn’t hide: if he were invited to the game again, he wouldn’t think twice. “I would do it as many times as possible, when they called me, I would go. It was too good. Unique experience, huh?”, he pointed out.

Want to see Hugo’s insta? Take: https://t.co/c0bjQeS2Zb pic.twitter.com/TBNHZPVUir — Sunday with Huck (@domingao) January 16, 2022

During the chat, Hugo even made a curious confession and admitted that he didn’t know much about the personality of the star. “Actually, I was never a fan of Anitta, right?”, started. “We see Anitta’s career because it is inevitable not to know what happens, because everything about her is very engaged, generates a lot of news. So I just knew it.” took on. He also denied Anitta’s claim that he would be “171 just like her”. “I’m not 171, I’m a guy who has a closed commitment, right? Serious commitment to happiness. So, who is stuck with happiness, is detached from everything. So I’m a detached guy, but I’m not 171″, opined.

In the end, even her mother enjoyed the experience of being Anitta’s “mother-in-law” for a day. “Before she was, she was already saying she was, imagine after she was? is enjoying it too much [a repercussão]. When I kissed her there, it looked like it had been a goal by Brazil in the World Cup, she was at that level there, celebrating”, he amused himself as he narrated her excitement. Hugo also gave details of how was the selection to participate in “Um Crush Para Anitta”, revealed that he has already received bold proposals on the web, and said if he has already found a crush for himself.

Check the interview in full:

Hugo Gloss: Did you sign up to participate in the program? In addition to the “screening” done by Juliette, Pocah and Giovanna Lancellotti, did you still have another selection process? How it was?

Hugo Novaes: Yeah, there was no registration. I was selected. There was a recruiter who contacted me via Instagram DM. At first, I thought it wasn’t true, right, because who has ever seen a dating picture for Anitta? Anitta can stay whoever she wants. That created a doubt in me. then she [recrutadora] called me, explained how it would be straight and what it would be, that all over Brazil there were several recruiters from Globo selecting people.

She was passing some tests, I was doing and I was passing, and so I went, right? First it was a questionnaire, and I answered it. Then he asked me to send some pictures that describe me, I did. He asked me to send a video, then to send some objects that also translate what I am. A photo with the family, who even went there. And then we went through the phase. Until one day she came and said: ‘You’re in the final phase, you and two other people, and the final phase will be here on stage’.

HG: Come here, and there on stage, which had the final scene where you two kissed, that kiss. What was it like to be in that situation there in front of the cameras? What did you feel? How was it for you?

HN: Boy, something that cannot be described, because like that, I was even saying before, the person kissing Anitta, is something a little distant. And the person kissing Anitta on the ‘Domingão’ stage, with Luciano Huck narrating, is something that no one imagines. So, when we have a dream that we want to fulfill, we imagine ourselves, mentalize fulfilling that dream. We have a feeling, a parameter. But it’s something you can’t even imagine. Imagine how to describe a feeling like that, it’s hard for you to tell me.

HG: But then the nervousness hit? How was it?

HN: It hit before, but then it got quieter.

HG: And was it good?

HN: It was too good.

HG: After the painting ended, Anitta even joked that you could leave and go enjoy the night. What everyone wants to know is what happened away from the cameras. Did you get out of there? There were more kisses, more things?

HN: This part is best left open. [Risos]

HG: Hmmm, but what can you anticipate? Did you get to see each other again? Did you have any more encounters?

HN: This part is best left open, let’s leave people’s curiosity there.

HG: How has the repercussion of all this been? Have you increased a lot of people on your social media? Everyone going after you?

HN: Boy, a lot of people, see? Today I have already given four interviews. The followers growing too much, I had 67 thousand, I already have more than 160. And it’s chaos, right? The person can’t answer, I made a box [de perguntas] there and I can’t answer almost any. There’s a lot! It’s this way. Good thing.

HG: After “Um crush para Anitta”, did you have any crush on Hugo? Have you already arranged a little contact, someone else for you?

HN: Multiple messages! I think the record for the message that arrives is: first, asking what happened next, and then saying: if Anitta doesn’t want it, I want it.

HG: But so what? Have you unrolled something? Or are you just in the initial conversation with these other people for now?

HN: Just enjoying, just watching and having fun with the messages I’m receiving.

HG: There was a moment when Anitta joked, saying that you were “171” just like her, right? What did you think of her comments and observations about you?

HN: I was asked that same question. I’m 171 no, I’m a guy who has a closed commitment, right? Serious commitment to happiness. So, who is stuck with happiness, is detached from everything. So I’m a detached guy, but I’m not 171.

HG: Another thing that happened is that you wrote and published a poem about Anitta. How did that inspiration come about? How was the writing of that poem that you did?

HN: In fact, I was never a fan of Anitta, right? We see Anitta’s career because it’s inevitable that we don’t know what happens, because everything about her is very engaged, generates a lot of news. So I knew for a fact. After I was invited to the picture, I went to see the documentary about her career, I saw that she is a very competent person. When I was there on the board and met her in person, I confirmed how competent she is, how much she masters this situation.

Faced with this realization about admiring herself, the idea came to me to take some excerpts from her songs, some song name, to be able to say what she really is. She is powerful for all of Brazil, no wonder – she is really competent, she has mastery of everything and that was the inspiration, you know? Meet in person and see that it really is what it happens to be.

HG: And will there be more inspiration in the future? More things, more works with this inspiration, this inspiring muse?

HN: I hope so, right?

HG: And did your mother enjoy being Anitta’s mother-in-law for a day?

HN: Liked it too much, liked it too much! [Risos] Before she was, she was already saying she was, imagine after she was? is enjoying it too much [a repercussão]. When I kissed her there, it looked like it had been a goal by Brazil in the World Cup, she was at that level there, celebrating.

HG: With this new visibility, do you already have new projects for the future? Are you already thinking about what will be after all this?

HN: The idea is to resume the projects I already have. And open the doors and be open to new projects. I actually have a motivational talk, the talk talks about dreams. The name is “Dream and Rhymes”. And another one that is usually in September, which is against depression and suicide, which is “Depression Doesn’t Rhyme With Heart”. So, it’s time to resume the lectures. Relaunch the book I have, “Poematizando”, which is a book to encourage the initiation of literature.

It is a book that has several incomplete poems, for readers to complete. And there are rhyming suggestions for those who are lacking inspiration for a rhyme. In the book there is the dictionary of the words by the ending. There are saying what poems I make. So it’s a launch that matches the book, because it’s my first book, and when it’s the first, it has to be a good thing, and I launched it during the pandemic. Resuming the compositions, I’m a composer too. There’s music recorded with Mano Walter, with Wesley Safadão and that’s it. Enjoy and surf that wave there, to be able to show my work, do what I can. Always open to new possibilities.

HG: Reflecting on that after all this process, how do you evaluate all that happened, this hurricane all of a sudden? Would you do it all over again?

HN: I see in the best way possible, right? This visibility, these good things that are coming, people receiving, knowing how to work what is beneficial, is always good. And I would do it as many times as possible. When they called me, I would go. It was too good. Unique experience, right?