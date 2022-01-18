After duel for Copinha, Internacional consults FPF about Covid-19 cases in Palmeiras

During the afternoon of this Monday, after Palmeiras eliminated Internacional with a 2-1 victory at Copinha, the Rio Grande do Sul club consulted the FPF, organizer of the competition, about the entity’s protocols in cases of Covid-19, since Endrick and Jhonatan would have been selected by Verdão without having complied with the quarantine indicated in the tournament’s operations book.

In Diadema, for the round of 16 of Copinha, Alviverde had Jhonatan as a starter, and Endrick came in during the second half. Both recently returned after testing positive for Covid-19. The result came out on January 11 and, according to the FPF protocol for the competition, both would have to have been away for at least ten days. This is the point contested by Inter in a text sent to the São Paulo football entity this Monday.

On the side of Palmeiras, which will not officially manifest at this time, there is tranquility regarding the outcome of the case, since the club guarantees to follow the protocols of the Ministry of Health, which provide for a five-day quarantine in asymptomatic cases and return with a negative test. on the fifth day of leave. In addition, Verdão tests the cast athletes daily.

Not to mention that neither the competition regulations nor the Covid-19 additional protocol indicate a sanction for a case of non-compliance with these rules. It is worth remembering that the duo from Palmeiras had already been on the field against Atlético-GO, in the third phase of Copinha, last Saturday, when they resumed activities after the removal due to the positive test.



See what the Copa São Paulo game operation protocol says

“The criteria for return must follow the clinical conditions of the athlete or member of the technical committee, and the minimum time of 10 complete days after the collection that indicated the Positive PCR in asymptomatic or oligosymptomatic athletes, accompanied by a certificate signed by the responsible Club doctor by the athlete or by the member of the technical team. In clearly symptomatic cases, the athlete must undergo a careful clinical evaluation for return. The certificate must be sent to the FPF Medical Committee via email [email protected]”.