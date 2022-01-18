After new sales, the Ponta Sul fund’s share in Banco Inter (BIDI11) drops to 3.94%

Banco Inter (BIDI11) announced, on Monday night (17), that the funds of the manager Ponta Sul Investimentos have reduced their stake in the company’s capital to 3.94%.

The manager gained space in market conversations in the last week as she is getting rid of Inter shares. The move, which smeared B3’s trading floor with the digital bank’s papers, helped push its prices even further down in recent days.

Until the beginning of January, the participation of Ponta Sul in the capital of Inter was 11.79%. Last week, the manager had already informed that it had reduced this share to 7.37%, before new sales made in recent days.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On Friday morning (14), Inter’s shares went up for auction around 11 am. according to Brazil Journal, the auction had been precipitated by new sales made by Ponta Sul, managed by Flávio Calp Gondim, known as the “Monstro do Leblon”. The operations would have moved around R$ 700 million.

According to the publication, the auction would have started with 20 million units of the bank, at R$ 19, and at the end Ponta Sul would have sold 30 million units, each at R$ 23.50.

According to the Inter statement, Ponta Sul Investimentos informed that the sale of the shareholding has the objective of merely carrying out financial operations, without the intention of altering the composition of control, the administrative structure of the company, nor does it intend to achieve any shareholding in particular.

Also according to the manager, participation in the funds includes the entire financial exposure, whether through shares or derivative financial instruments referenced in such shares.

In the first 12 days of January alone, the Ponta Sul fund recorded losses of almost 22%, according to data compiled by Economatica, a provider of financial information.

His net worth started 2022 at R$1.4 billion. Five days later, it had dropped by almost half, to R$790 million. The most recent data show that it was parked at R$ 1 billion.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!

related