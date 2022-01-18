Again! Minimum wage 2022 undergoes a new change; see the value

At the beginning of each year, there is an expectation regarding the minimum wage value. In 2022, the situation was no different. In the first days of January, many people wanted to know what would be the readjustment applied to the national floor, used as a reference in the salary of workers and in social security benefits.

Recently, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) officially announced the Minimum wage readjustment to 2022. The value for this year was set at R$ 1,212. The increase is R$112 more compared to the previous floor, which was R$1,100 in 2021.

Readjustment history

The federal government made three projections of the new minimum wage. At first, in August of last year, the national floor was estimated at R$ 1,169. However, after forecasting inflation to 10.18%, the amount underwent a change and reached R$ 1,212.

As provided for in the Constitution, the federal government must correct the minimum wage according to the accumulated inflation of the previous year. In this case, the National Consumer Price Index is used as a reference (INPC).

The increase in the minimum wage generates expenses for the federal government. This is because, in addition to the readjustment for workers, INSS benefits also enter the government account. All of them based on the current minimum wage.

According to the Ministry of Economy, for every BRL 1 added to the minimum wage, an expense of approximately BRL 365 million is generated.

Reset does not present real gain

The increase in the minimum wage does not guarantee real gain to Brazilians, even with the rise of R$ 112. In short, the readjustment only replaces inflation so that those who depend on the minimum wage maintain their purchasing power.

That is, the new floor will allow citizens to continue buying what they could until last year, however, it will not be able to increase spending. Remembering that the minimum wage is used to readjust INSS pensions, PIS/Pasep, unemployment insurance, BPC, among other benefits.