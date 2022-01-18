Aid Brasil: 3rd installment begins to be paid; 3 million new families join the program | Economy

Caixa Econômica Federal begins to pay this Tuesday (18) the third installment of Auxílio Brasil. The first to receive will be the beneficiaries with the end of Social Registration Number (NIS) 1. Payment for this round ends on January 31st.

See the full calendar below.

As of this month, 3 million new families will begin to receive the benefit, totaling 17.5 million beneficiary families, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

To find out on which day the benefit will be available for withdrawal or credit to a bank account, the family must observe the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS), printed on each cardholder’s card. For each end of the NIS there is a corresponding date per month.

In December, the federal government started paying all beneficiaries a minimum amount of R$400.

See the 2022 calendar below:

1 of 1 Auxílio Brasil payment schedule in 2022 — Photo: Economia/g1 Auxílio Brasil payment schedule in 2022 — Photo: Economia/g1

With the inclusion of these 3 million new families, the ministry said that “the 2021 eligible line has been zeroed”.

Upon entering the program, families receive, by post, two letters sent by Caixa: the first with general guidelines on Auxílio Brasil and the second with the card for bank transfer of the benefit. With it, the person can make partial withdrawals or the full value of the benefit.

Until these new families receive the program card, the benefit can be used by Caixa TEM – the same application used to receive Emergency Aid. Thus, it is not necessary to go to Caixa branches.

“The monthly installments are available for withdrawal for 120 days after the date indicated in the calendar. Beneficiaries can check the “Message Auxílio Brasil” on the payment statement, with the value of the benefit”, informed the Ministry of Citizenship in a note.

In case of doubts about Auxílio Brasil, the government offers 3 service channels: