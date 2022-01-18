Aid to energy distributors may cost BRL 4.5 billion







Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) Photo: Publicity / Estadão

BRASÍLIA – The improvement in the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in recent months may cause the financial assistance to the electric sector to drop to R$ 4.5 billion. The values ​​are still being analyzed, but, according to the Estadão/Broadcast, the operation should be much lower than what was initially forecast, around R$ 15 billion.

There are, however, those who believe that it is necessary to wait for the end of the rainy season, in April, when it will be possible to have more precision of the conditions of energy generation and the amounts collected by the additional fee charged on the electricity bills. Current calculations are based on the 2018 hydrological scenario, which is considered similar to the current one.

The operation was regulated on Friday. The document signed by President Jair Bolsonaro does not detail amounts or payment terms, but indicates which costs will have to be covered with the funds to be raised with financial institutions, through a dialogue with the BNDES. The details will be analyzed by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). Only after this process, the resources will be released to the distributors.

readjustment. The amount should ease the readjustments in electricity bills this year, as it postpones the transfer of the costs of emergency measures adopted to avoid blackouts and even energy rationing in the midst of the worst water crisis in 91 years.

The numbers analyzed by the bodies responsible for managing the electricity sector, however, show a large discrepancy in relation to those presented by energy distributors in recent weeks.

The companies maintain that, until October, there was an outstanding liability of R$ 14 billion related to the water crisis – which were not covered by the extra tariff on the electricity bill. The differences in the calculations and the definition of the amount to guarantee the financial balance of the concessions must be analyzed during the process at Aneel.

Companies say values ​​will be discussed

the president of Brazilian Association of Electricity Distributors (Abradee), Marco Madureira, sees no problems if financing for companies is lower than initially planned, as long as there is a clear and secure forecast of the cost of generation and the amounts covered by the banners. According to him, the costs that companies are carrying since last year, such as raising funds to meet the obligations of charges to the sector, should be discussed with Aneel.

“What we really have to put as a point is the cost that distributors continue to have until they receive this flag, as they are quite extraordinary values”, he said. “The amount to be given as financing will only be closed in a projection until the end of April. All the cost that companies are carrying since last year will be an additional cost.”

Although it was not initially planned, the government made room to use resources from the package to cover the costs of the emergency auction held in December. According to calculations by the regulatory agency, the invoice for contracting thermal plants is estimated at R$9 billion in 2022, which would result in an average tariff impact of 4.49%.

The increase in fees and the loan structure are also on the radar of the Federal Audit Court (TCU). In a report sent to the government, the inspection body expressed that one more loan, added to other expenses, could result in “significant increases” in electricity bills in the coming years, even if it prevents a tariff with immediate effect. For the technicians, the government must demonstrate the reason for adopting the measure and prove that it is, in fact, more advantageous than allowing extraordinary tariff reviews for energy distributors.

Behind the scenes, there are those who agree with the analysis made by the TCU on the alternative of extra readjustments in tariffs. The requests, which are provided for in the rules of the electricity sector, would still have to be analyzed by Aneel, but would not imply the incidence of high interest rates. As much as the loan structure follows some of the molds of what was done to help companies that suffered the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, the country’s economic scenario has changed. The basic interest rate, currently at 9.25% per year, must be added to other costs charged by a bank syndicate led by BNDES.