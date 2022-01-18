Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) informs that it continues to seek a merger with brMalls (BRML3), despite the rival’s refusal

Mall operator Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) said on Monday it will continue to pursue a merger with brMalls (BRML3), even after the rival turned down its offer last week.

The company said that it is determined to show the merit of the potential business combination to the board of directors and shareholders of BR Malls, as it sees the operation as a “unique opportunity to generate value for the shareholders of both companies”, according to a statement to the market.

Levante emphasizes that, with today’s announcement, Aliansce shows that it is willing to negotiate. As there was no prior and specific meeting to discuss the terms of the agreement, the expectation is that a new proposal will converge to the interests of the shareholders of both companies.

Rumors about a potential business combination between the two companies began to circulate at the end of last year, having ended abruptly on Friday (14) with the refusal of brMalls moments after the disclosure of the proposal by Aliansce. Now, with the reiteration of its interest, the expectation is that the companies will be able to reach an understanding, assess the analysts.

“In fact, the merger of operators makes a lot of sense from an operational point of view. Combined, these would result in a new company with approximately 69 malls and around BRL 38.5 billion in tenant sales, making it the largest player in the shopping center sector in Latin America. Furthermore, it is estimated that the new company would be able to capture around 160 million reais in synergies, in addition to having significant bargaining power with tenants in the rental negotiation”, points out the research house.

(with Reuters)

