All maxed out: See Monster Hunter Rise running in 8K with active ray tracing

Canal Digital Dreams used Ray Tracing and RTX 3090 mods to run the game

With a score of 88 on the metacritic Monster Hunter Rise has recently arrived on PC. Released as a temporary Nintendo Switch exclusive, the Monster Hunter franchise game received a PC port. The channel Digital Dreams wasted no time and put the game to run with 8K and Ray Tracing.

The game ran at 8K with an RTX 3090 with Ray Tracing mod Beyond All Limits. The graphical improvements are noticeable and despite the game not being as stunning as Red Dead Redemption 2 on the same settings, after all it was developed for the Nintendo Switch, we still have an improved experience.

The Digital Dreams channel has appeared here a few times, with 8K mods of games like RDR2 and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Unlike RDR2 mods, which can be downloaded for free from Nexus Mods, Monster Hunter Rise mods are available to Digital Dreams Patreon subscribers.

Here at Adrenaline we tested various configurations to see how the game would run on entry-level PCs. The good news is that the game runs very well in less powerful settings and with integrated graphics. In the video below you can see the full analysis.



Franchise helped boost Capcom’s profits

Capcom released positive results in 2021 related to its financial results. Thanks to the titles Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village, the company posted record sales in the first quarter of 2021 (April-June in Japan’s fiscal year).

The company sold 13.3 million games during the three months, with 7 million copies of Monster Hunter Rise and 4.5 million of Resident Evil Village. The remaining 1.8 million were from other games released by Capcom. The two games together accounted for 88% of all games sold, surpassing Q1 2020 sales volume by 44.6%.

Once considered a niche franchise in the West, Monster Hunter has been conquering a lot of space and becoming increasingly popular around the world. With a dynamic gameplay and long learning curve, the franchise games are usually addictive after the player learns all the game mechanics.

Source: Wccftech, Digital Dreams