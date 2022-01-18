Alliance at any cost between Lula and Alckmin causes political wear and tear

Lula and Alckmin at a public meeting, in December: electoral alliance with the former toucan as vice president is well underway.| Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PT

How did two experienced politicians like Lula and Geraldo Alckmin, who were once opponents in presidential elections and represent rival parties in all elections from 1994 to 2014, decide to come together now with so much possibility of attrition?

The former PT president and who was Dilma’s campaign coordinator, federal deputy Rui Falcão, gave an interview to Folha de S. Paulo in which he says that Lula does not need an electoral crutch referring to Alckmin and that the former president tucano represents exactly the opposite of what the PT did and intends to do if it sells the elections. He also said that Alckmin in Lula’s campaign would be the negation of the campaign.

Former president Dilma Rousseff would have told Lula that “Alckmin will be his Temer”. Even so, many people in the PT remain firm with the idea that Geraldo Alckmin will be Lula’s deputy in the election next October.

Then I ask: won’t this promote great wear and tear among voters who are “root PT” and among Alckmin’s supporters? You see, Alckmin is changing from being a candidate with great chances of winning the São Paulo government to being Lula’s deputy.

And why is Lula getting into this wear and tear? Could Alckmin be a Trojan horse to weaken his candidacy? Would it be a kamikaze on its own to weaken Lula and finally get revenge for the defeat he had in the 2006 presidential election? We don’t know. Because this union is so out of place that we don’t understand.

lack of empathy

There are two candidates that everyone sees who don’t have much of a future, because they don’t speak for the people, they don’t have popular empathy. Former judge Sergio Moro said in a radio interview that it is a lie that he is going to be a candidate for the Senate for Paraná. That is, he is believing in his presidential candidacy. But the fact of making this denial, in a way, is a confession from his unconscious that, deep down, people are not putting much faith.

The same thing happens with the candidacy of Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate. In an interview with Correio Braziliense, PSD president Gilberto Kassab said that Pacheco’s candidacy, which was launched with pomp at the JK memorial, as if he were a new Juscelino Kubitschek, will go all the way. It is almost equivalent to a confession that the candidacy is already over, but that “we will keep swimming”.

People want to deceive themselves even without having popular appeal. It’s a little bit of that third way story, when everyone knows that this election is simply polarized and there’s no way around it.

Vaccine for adults in children

It is unbelievable what happened in an agrarian reform settlement in the municipality of Lucena, metropolitan region of João Pessoa (Paraíba). A community health agent and a technical nursing assistant from the city hall were simply administering vaccines against Covid-19 to those who were in line, including children brought by their mothers, on December 29, when child vaccination was not even authorized. Then they repeated the dose on the 7th and 11th of January.

According to a statement to the Federal Public Ministry, the nursing technician said that she received guidance to apply Pfizer vaccines to adults who were winning. These doses appear to have been given to over 40 children. This is being investigated.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who is from João Pessoa, was concerned and made a recommendation to parents, the same as Anvisa does, so that they are aware of possible adverse reactions. In that case, seek medical attention immediately.

I think parents should search social media for the name of the laboratory itself to see what they themselves say about the vaccine they produce and the risks involved. On the internet, they don’t hide anything, especially about doses for children.