Amazon Prime: New Releases of the Week (January 17-23)

Every week, Olhar Digital brings the week’s releases from the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. Thus, we bring the two productions that arrive on the platform between the 17th and 23rd of January: the dramedy ‘As We See It’ and the fantastic adventure ‘The Legend of the Green Knight’, with Dev Patel. So let’s get to the Amazon Prime Video releases of the week.

Friday – 1/21

As We See It Movie | Comedy | Drama | Year of production: 2022 (USA) As We See It tells the story of three twenty-something roommates with autism. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) struggle to get and keep jobs, make new friends and fall in love. With the help of their families and friends, they will try to achieve their personal goals towards independence and acceptance in a world that eludes them.



The Legend of the Green Knight Movie | Fantasy | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (US and Canada) Gawain embarks on a daring quest to face the Green Knight, a mysterious being who has appeared in Camelot with an enigmatic challenge. Risking his head, he encounters ghosts, giants, thieves and deceivers in an epic adventure.



