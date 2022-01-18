América-MG vs Botafogo: see the probable Glorioso team and where to watch the Copinha game

Three steps from glory. America-MG and Botafogo open the quarterfinals of Copinha on Tuesday night. Coelho and Alvinegro face each other at 19:00 at Estádio Zezinho Magalhães, in Jaú, earning a spot among the four best teams of the under-20 tournament.

+ Botafogo’s lawyer expects the definitive process for the arrival of Textor to take place by February 28

The team that qualifies will face the winner of Mirassol and Santos, who will duel at 21:30 this Tuesday. The final will be on January 25th, the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

Emotion has taken over Botafogo’s campaign so far. Alvinegro passed through São José-RS, Taubaté and Resende on penalties. Coelho also ventured out with emotion: he passed Athletico and Falcon in the disputes for the lime mark, but thrashed Novorizontino in the round of 16.

DATASHEET
América-MG vs Botafogo

date-time: 01/18/2022, at 19:00
Place: Zezinho Magalhães Stadium, in Jaú (SP)
Referee: José Guilherme Almeida e Souza
assistants: Edson Rodrigues dos Santos and Rodrigo Meirelles Bernardo
where to watch: SportTV

AMERICA-MG: Cassio; Mateus Henrique, Júlio, Rodolfo Moisés, Jurandir; Kanté, Kevyn, Theo; Diogo, Adyson, Ighor Gabriel (Vinicius). Coach: William Batista.

BOTAFOGO: Lucas Barretto; Wendel Lessa, Ewerton, Reydson, Kawan, Jefinho; Guilherme Liberato, Kaue, Raí; Gabriel Tigrao, Maranhao. Coach: Ricardo Resende.

