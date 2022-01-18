Amid Cade’s investigation of Petrobras prices, Bolsonaro blames “theft” on past managements of the state-owned company

Amid the sharp rise in fuel prices in the country, with an increase of around 40% in 2021, even leading to an investigation by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), President Jair Bolsonaro took advantage of this last Monday (17) to hold Petrobras’ past managements (PETR3; PETR4) accountable for the amounts currently charged.

In an interview with Viva FM, from Espírito Santo, Bolsonaro attributed the rise in prices to the “robalheira” practiced at the state-owned company in previous governments. “The company was robbed in the past and now you’re the one who’s paying for it, putting fuel in your car,” said the president.

“When it comes to fuel prices, I can go into more depth, but superficially Petrobras paid R$ 100 billion in debts incurred with works that were not carried out, with theft within Petrobras. Only one Petrobras whistleblower returned BRL 100 million […] who pays the debt is you, who is listening to us and puts fuel in your car, and you still have to pay more”, he added.

The statement came amid news that Cade opened an investigation to investigate possible abuses by Petrobras in relation to recent increases in fuel prices. The municipality opened these inquiries last Wednesday (12).

The inquiry is public and is being processed by the General Superintendence. The purpose of the investigation is to find out whether or not Petrobras committed abuse of its dominant position in the country’s oil market.

“Cade is not responsible for inspecting the prices of services and products practiced in the market. It is up to the autarchy to monitor the functioning of the markets to prevent and identify possible anti-competitive practices”, said the council, in a note to the InfoMoney.

Last Wednesday, the day that a new fuel increase at refineries came into effect, Bolsonaro again stated that he has no control over Petrobras’ pricing policy and signaled again that he would like to privatize the state-owned company.

Last week, the price of diesel at refineries increased by 8%, while gasoline sold to distributors increased by an average of 4.85%.

“Does anyone think I’m the bad guy, that the price of gasoline and diesel was raised yesterday because I’m the bad guy? First, I have no control over it. If I could, I would be free from Petrobras”, he said, in an interview with Gazeta Brasil.

On the occasion, the president also said that the measures being taken by the state-owned oil company – whose federal government is the majority shareholder – take into account formulas from the past, such as international fuel price parity. According to him, the price of the input has increased worldwide.

To the InfoMoney, Petrobras informed that the prices practiced follow the dynamics of commodity markets in an environment of free competition and that they are in compliance with the applicable legislation. “The company is permanently monitored by public bodies for the defense of competition, for the inspection of securities and for consumer protection,” he said in a note.

The state-owned company also highlights that Petrobras’ sales price to distributors is only a portion of the resale price perceived by the consumer at the pumps.

“Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to domestic prices of external volatilities and the exchange rate caused by conjunctural events.”

