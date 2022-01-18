Anac authorizes Azul and Gol to fly with fewer flight attendants after the advance of the ômicron impacting crews; Latam also asked | Tourism and Travel

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) authorized Azul and Gol flying with fewer flight attendants on planes –three instead of four professionals. Latam made the same request and is awaiting a response from the agency.

In practice, the measure forces companies to re-accommodate passengers on other flights, because there will be a limit of up to 150 seats on planes with a capacity for up to 186 people.

Together, the three companies hold 98.2% of the domestic aviation market in Brazil, according to the agency’s data for November — the most recent available.

The requests from the airlines are related to the advancement of the omicron variant, which has caused crew members to be removed from flight schedules and flight cancellations. The omicron has also had an impact in other sectors of the economy, such as health and commerce professionals.

Anac’s authorization for Azul was given on January 12; the endorsement to Gol, this Monday (17).

Companies are required to maintain a flight attendant for every 50 passengers. Thus, to fly with three crew members, flights have a reduced number of passengers.

In the case of Gol, the Boeing 737-800 and 737 Max 8 affected by the measure will be able to carry up to 150 passengers if they operate with three flight attendants. The planes have a capacity for 186 passengers.

At Azul, flights with Airbus A320 are restricted to 150 seats; the aircraft has the capacity to carry 174 passengers. On Embraer E195 aircraft, the company will be able to carry 100 passengers and use two flight attendants; the plane has capacity for up to 118 passengers.

In the case of Azul, the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) received a complaint that the company was already operating with fewer flight attendants before formal authorization from Anac. The union questioned Anac about it and got no response. Questioned by g1, Azul did not respond.

Gol limited itself to confirming the information on the reduction of commissioners. Latam informed that it awaits Anac’s manifestation on the request to act with fewer commissioners.

In the midst of the advancement of the ômicron variant and the H3N2 influenza virus, airlines are exempting many of their crew members with flu-like syndromes so that they can carry out the isolation.

This caused several flights to be canceled in early 2022. Azul was the first to have flights affected, but Latam also suffered from the impacts, canceling 111 flights.

At the time, Anac said that it monitored cases of Covid-19 and flu in pilots, flight attendants and other professionals in the air sector, to minimize impacts on flights.