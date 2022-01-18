Anac authorizes Gol and Azul flights with fewer flight attendants

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) authorized Azul and Gol to fly with fewer flight attendants due to the advance of Covid-19. The release for Gol was published in the Official Gazette on Monday (17), authorizing the airline to operate with three flight attendants on the planes instead of four. The same authorization was given to Azul on January 12.

According to Anac’s ordinances, the measures were taken “considering the recent and still growing outbreak of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil and its respective impacts on the availability of crew members to conduct scheduled scheduled flights”.

The texts published by the agency also determine that companies must inform every 15 days the list of flights on which there was a reduction in the number of flight attendants, informing the date, aircraft registration, flight number and time of departure. For Azul, the rule is valid until March 13, while Gol is authorized to have fewer flight attendants until March 14.

According to information from G1, confirmed by UOL, Latam made the same request to Anac to reduce the number of employees on board and is awaiting a response from the agency.

This Tuesday (18), the company had 43 flights canceled, adding up to 617 cancellations since January 9. So far, the dogsCancellations represent about 3% of all domestic and international flights scheduled by Latam for January.

Wanted by UOL, Gol and Azul have not yet returned the contacts made by the report.