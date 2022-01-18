Analysis: Stay at home, and we’ll see you later – Lifestyle

The research Chronic Diseases and Their Risk and Protection Factors, carried out by Ieps (Instituto de Estudos para Políticas de Saúde), reveals alarming data about the effect of lockdown measures on the health of Brazilians in 2020, when the country was in social isolation for more time.

In addition to the people who were infected with the new coronavirus, the health of the Brazilian has worsened, both in body and mind. There was a worsening of both chronic diseases and a considerable increase in psychic disorders, which, in turn, trigger other diseases.

Abusive consumption of alcohol (which is also responsible for the increase in domestic violence) and a sedentary lifestyle have contributed, among other things, to the increase in obesity, something that was already a concern even before the pandemic. This comorbidity can cause and worsen diseases such as diabetes and various heart problems.

In 2006, the national average of obesity was 11.8% and, each year, this percentage has been growing, mainly due to a sedentary lifestyle and the use of food as a gratification in bad times. Until 2011, no Brazilian capital had registered obesity rates above 20%, however, due to isolation, there are cities reaching 25%, such as Manaus (24.9%), Cuiabá (24%) and Rio de Janeiro ( 23.8%).

The sedentary lifestyle index rose from 13.9% to 14.9%, while alcohol abuse jumped from 18.8% to 20.4%. The author of the research, Beatriz Rache, a master in economics from Columbia University (in the United States), states that “all behavioral risk indicators worsened from 2019 to 2020” and associates these results with the pandemic.

These data show that locking the population at home as if the coronavirus were the only problem to be considered worsened the health of the Brazilian. Not to mention the high rate of people who had to abandon various treatments – including cancer and other serious diseases – because of “stay at home”.

Apparently, the measure widely publicized as the best way to protect people’s health, in these cases, had the opposite effect. The “after”, which has already arrived for the economy and destroyed the finances of millions of people, also arrived for health. It remains to be seen what the promoters and defenders of the various extensions of the quarantine will do to change this situation.