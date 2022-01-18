Animation for adults lives a golden age, in Brazil and in the world – Cultura

Flee is one of the most popular films of the last year. It won the Grand Jury Prize for best international documentary at the Sundance Festival in January, after being selected for Cannes the previous year, in the edition canceled by the pandemic. The Danish feature Jonas Poher Rasmussen has a real chance of running for an Oscar for international production, documentary and animation and is proof that the prejudice against animations with more adult themes is decreasing, and its space is increasing – even in Brazil .

The film tells the story of Amin Nawabi, the fictitious name of an Afghan refugee who has been friends with Rasmussen since he was a teenager. Years ago, the director had seen Waltz with Bashir (2008), in which Ari Folman turned his experiences as an Israeli soldier in the war against Lebanon in the 1980s into an animated documentary. “I realized there that animation is a powerful weapon for talk about trauma and to tell stories that are difficult to hear”, said Rasmussen in an interview with Estadão.

Adult animation is in a big phase. Directors like Wes Anderson and Bong Joon-ho dabble in language. Series like Rick and Morty, Bojack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers, Solar Opposites, Big Mouth, Arcane, Invincible, Star Trek: Lower Decks explore the avenue opened by The Simpsons, Futurama and South Park and are successful. Not to mention the anime.

“These are shows where crazy things happen, but they have well-drawn plots and characters and smart pop-culture references,” said actor Thomas Middleditch, who, in Solar Opposites, airing on Star+, voices Terry, an alien. fascinated by human culture, in contrast to his companion Korvo (Justin Roiland), who hates everything on Earth.

Even the Star Trek franchise, which hasn’t been animated since the 1970s, jumped on the bandwagon with Star Trek: Lower Decks, about the support crew of one of Starfleet’s lesser ships. The comedy series, airing on Paramount+, was created by Mike McMahan, who made Solar Opposites with Justin Roiland and was a writer and producer on Rick and Morty.

“The texture is the same as in modern adult animated comedies, so the pacing is different from other Star Trek series,” McMahan said in an interview with Estadão. “What I love about modern adult animated series is that you never know what’s going to happen next. They go from hilarious to serious to emotional in a matter of seconds, which is completely different from what you could do when The Simpsons started.”

In Brazil, animated series are still mostly aimed at first and second childhood audiences. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism, despite the current stoppage in the Brazilian audiovisual sector. Many projects for adults or young adults are being presented to streaming platforms, according to director Marcelo Marão.

He also pointed out that, throughout the history of Brazilian cinema, around 50 animated films were produced. At the moment, almost 40 are in production, nine of which are adult-themed, including his debut feature, Bizarros Pisces of the Abyssal Trenches, which should be ready in the middle of the year. Apart from these, Bob Cuspe – We Don’t Like People, by Cesar Cabral, recently debuted, and Meu Tio José, by Ducca Rios, is finished, awaiting release.

“We are still managing to work thanks to the mechanisms of previous governments, since an animated feature has an average production of four years”, explained Marão in a telephone interview with Estadão. “It is a huge joy to see this volume of feature films being made in Brazil, in different regions, with different techniques and themes.” There are dramas, documentaries, comedies. Four of the nine are directed or co-directed by women. Volume, he says, is key. “If you do one a year, it’s hard for any to be spectacular. If you do ten a year, you have a better chance of having a good one. If you do a hundred, maybe you have half a dozen great ones and a masterpiece.”

Marão cites as an example his own feature, made in a traditional way, with pencil on paper. The method is completely different from even digital 2D animation. “The first year was just to see how to work efficiently. If, at the end of this project, we had another one after that, it would be possible to take advantage of this learning. But it will stay in the drawer.”

It is true that many people still think of animation as synonymous with Pixar and Disney, with productions such as Encanto and Luca, made for children and families. For all its credentials, when it debuted in Denmark, Flee (“escape” in Portuguese) didn’t do much at the box office. “I think a lot of people don’t accept that a documentary can also be an animation, and that an animation can be for adults,” said Rasmussen.

