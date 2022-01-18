Anitta says she’s in love with Rodrigo, ‘I’ll wait for you at the door of Projac’

posted on 01/18/2022 12:09 / updated on 01/18/2022 12:16



(credit: reproduction)

Anitta was unable to follow the BBB22 premiere live because she was on her way to Miami, but as a good fan of the reality show, she soon found out about everything.

Right away, the singer showed interest in Rodrigo Mussi from São Paulo. “I arrived in Miami just now and I went straight to watch the BBB. Rodrigo, I’m in love. Please don’t disappoint me… Don’t be straight top bolsominion macho, amen. I’ll wait for you at the door of Projac,” he wrote.

Soon after, she added that she had found an old message from her brother. “Oops, I found an old DM on Insta declaring himself. Let’s wait for the events”.

Oops I found old DM on insta declaring themselves lol let’s wait for events — Anita (@Anita) January 18, 2022

Rodrigo’s social media administrators have already taken the opportunity to pass on the crush. “Find out who is the new BBB that won Anitta’s heart. We ship and you?”, he wrote.