Another one from the Ronaldo era! Cruzeiro announces the hiring of a replacement for Fábio

Rafael Cabral arrives to be Cruzeiro’s goal holder in 2022

after dispensing fabio and jailson – who didn’t even train at the club -, the cruise announced the new goalkeeper for 2022. It is about Rafael Cabral.

THE Fox used social networks to make official the signing of the archer, who defended Reading, a club that competes in the English second division.

“With a successful track record by the saints, Italian and English football, the goalkeeper joins the squad to reinforce our team in the 2022 season. Welcome Rafael!”.

Revealed by Santos, Rafael was part of the generation of Neymar, Goose and company of Fish who conquered the CONMEBOL Libertadores in 2011.

In the 2013-14 season, he was traded by the São Paulo club to napoli. After five seasons in the southern Italian team, he was traded to Sampdoria.

See the announcement made by Cruzeiro below:

💙✍️ Rafael Cabral arrived at #MaiorDeMinas! With a successful trajectory for the Santos team, Italian and English football, the goalkeeper joins the squad to reinforce our team in the 2022 season. Welcome Raphael! 👊🦊#ClosedWithTheCruise pic.twitter.com/bUKaO8gSJl — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) January 18, 2022

From Italy he went to English football. At queen’s land, Rafael defended Reading for just over two seasons. At the same time, they were 98 games for the British club.