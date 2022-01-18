Apple’s VR glasses could cost $2,000 and have a MacBook Pro chip – Link

Apple’s virtual reality glasses would be the company’s next bet

About to enter the virtual and augmented reality market with its own device, Apple added the chips from the new MacBooks Pro, the M1 Pro, to the device, boosting the graphics processing capacity. The information comes from the American news agency Bloomberg, which claims to have spoken with sources familiar with the development of the product.

The device, which can be a helmet or glasses, would have two 8K resolution screens, high-end audio quality, a cooling fan and its own app store. The device would have three main uses: gaming, video and communications, taking conversations to the level of a “new Zoom”, says Bloomberg.

The agency says that these features would raise the price of the glasses, which should come out around $2 thousand. The figure reinforces what market analysts have been saying since last year. By way of comparison, it’s the same price as the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, with the M1 Pro chip, while the more expensive iPhone sells for $1,600 at the Apple store.

Still no name engraved, says Bloomberg, the device could be called Apple Vision, due to the futuristic aspect that the brand offers. Also under consideration are the names Apple Reality, Apple Sight (or iSight), Apple Lens or, more unlikely, Apple Goggles.

No expected release date for the device. According to Bloomberg, production delays and last-minute issues could push back the launch to 2023. Until then, the product was expected to be revealed at the company’s developer conference, WWDC, in June 2022.