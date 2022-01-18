At a party, Naiara Azevedo orders production to stop playing music

Naiara Azevedo made an unusual request to the production of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) during the first party of the edition. The singer asked aloud for the night’s DJ to stop the songs so she and Maria could sing.

However, the other sister did not seem to have liked the request of the member of the cabin very much. “No Naiara, I won’t sing, you crazy”, said the actress of the soap opera “Amor de Mãe” (TV Globo).

During the party, Naiara’s behavior was the subject of conversations by some participants, with Laís and Rodrigo admitting a “rancinho” from the singer.

Before the fraternization between the members of the edition, Eslovenia also pinned the artist.

“50 per cent”

Naiara Azevedo’s team announced to the press that they will no longer release the song “50 percent”, by the sertaneja in partnership with Marília Mendonça. Since last Saturday (15), the confinement of the “BBB 22” cabin has been criticized by Marília’s family.

According to them, Naiara Azevedo is trying to promote herself “on top” of the image of the queen of suffering. João Gustavo, Marília’s brother, even said that Naiara has never deceived anyone and will do everything to eliminate the singer from the new edition of the reality show.