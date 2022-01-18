Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Main cast returns from vacation

Everyone back! after the team of Aspirants return to work at the beginning of the month, now is the main team from Athletico Paranaense who is back at the Caju CAT and starts working in pre-season.

The Hurricane reappeared on the morning of this Monday (17) and now has a month to go to be ready for the first challenge of 2022.

Appointment that already has a date set. On February 23, Hurricane welcomes Palmeiras, at Estádio Joaquim Américo, for the first leg of the decision of the CONMEBOL Recopa. The return match takes place on March 2, in São Paulo (SP).

First day of preseason

After a month of vacation, the main team of Hurricane presented itself again early this morning (17), at CAT Caju. But for now, no physical training or ball training.

Players, coaching staff and the entire staff of the main squad, who have now returned from vacation, underwent tests for the detection of COVID-19. Whoever is able to work is already present this Tuesday (18), again at CAT Caju, for further medical and physical evaluations.

The main team calendar for 2022

The main team of Hurricane will face at least four official competitions in the season. The first of these is CONMEBOL Recopa, starting in February. Rubro-Negro also disputes CONMEBOL Libertadores already in the group stage. The premiere is scheduled for the week of April 6.

The Brazilian Championship also starts in April. And the first round games must take place between the 9th and 10th.

The month of April does not end without first starting the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, when Rubro-Negro enters the dispute. The first game is scheduled for the 20th.

The national football competition calendar runs until November 13, when the last round of the Brazilian Championship is scheduled.

Unlike previous years, this season’s calendar ends in November. This is because, between November 21 and December 18, the World Cup will be held in Qatar.

Photos: Gustavo Oliveira/athletico.com.br