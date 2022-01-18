Atlético-MG’s future stadium presents a project and foresees the start of road works for April | athletic-mg

The location of Atlético’s stadium is close to the “intersection” of the Ring Road and Via Expressa. It is possible to see how the access to the MRV Arena will look, as well as the modifications to the public roads, in a model located inside the Experience Center of the project, a building attached to the construction site.

– The road works include, among other interventions, widening of roads, viaducts, implementation of a footbridge, intersections of the Ring Road with the Expressway, restoration of pavements and, also, construction of a marginal road. In total, there will be 12 priority works and nine companies participated in the presentation. The expectation is that the work will start in April – informed the press office of Arena MRV.

The changes in traffic in the region, in addition to being an important part thinking about the access of Atlético fans to the stadium on match days, were also part of the discussion of the enterprise with the public authorities of Belo Horizonte, which demanded 55 counterparts and compensatory measures until approval of the Construction License. After the completion of the work, the Rooster will still need a new approval from the City Hall, with the release of the Operating License.