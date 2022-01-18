Attack in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, leaves 3 dead and 6 injured | World

At least three people were killed and six others were injured in an attack near Abu Dhabi airport on Monday (17), local authorities said.

Police in the capital of the United Arab Emirates suspect the use of drones, according to the American news agency Associated Press (AP).

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack and promised, according to the Reuters news agency, to present evidence for this claim during the day.

The UAE government did not confirm, until the last update of this report, the authorship of the attack and said that the police are investigating the case.

The deaths occurred when three tanker trucks exploded in an industrial area near the storage facilities of the oil company ADNOC, according to state agency WAM.

Also according to local media, the victims would be two people of Indian origin and one person from Pakistan.

According to the AP, the injured – who have not been identified – were taken to area hospitals and have minor to moderate injuries.

Images circulating on social media, but which could not be confirmed, show what would be a large column of smoke rising near the airport.

The UAE has been at war with Yemen since early 2015 and launched several attacks against the Iran-backed Houthis after the group invaded the capital and overthrew the government.

Although the Emirates have reduced their troop numbers, they continue to support militias fighting Yemeni rebels.