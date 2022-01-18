Average price of residential rent in Brazil increases 3.9% in 2021 – News

Families who tried to rent a property to live in in 2021 saw rental prices rise by 3.87% over the past year, according to the FipeZap Index, which tracks the behavior of the average rental price of residential properties in 25 Brazilian cities. .

The variation occurred after six consecutive increases in the indicator released this Tuesday (18), which closed December with a 0.8% increase in the amount charged for leases. The result of the last month of the year corresponds to an acceleration in relation to the increases recorded in July (+0.13%), August (+0.37%), September (+0.52%), October (+0.57 %) and November (+0.66%).

Even with the appreciation of the price of leases, the index ended 2021 with an evolution lower than that registered by the IPCA (National Index of Broad Consumer Prices) and by the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), the latter used in most adjustments rent, which jumped 10.06% and 17.78%, respectively, during the last year.

In view of the increase, the average rental price ended December at R$ 31.51 per square meter. With the value, it is possible to say that to pack your bags and live on rent in a property considered “standard” in Brazil, with 65 m² and up to two bedrooms, it is necessary to pay, on average, R$ 2,048.15 every month.

Cities

Among the municipalities monitored by the indicator, Barueri (SP) appears to be responsible for the highest rent charged in Brazil, at R$ 40.98 per square meter. The lead was achieved after the 12.24% increase in city rentals during 2021.

Then, São Paulo (SP), Recife (PE), Santos (SP), Brasília (DF) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ) also have average rent values ​​above the national average, of R$ 39.76, R$ 35.21, BRL 34.68, BRL 33.76 and BRL 32.16, respectively.

In percentage terms, the highest increases were recorded in São José (+26.02%), Guarulhos (+18.64%), São José dos Campos (+16.38%) and Joinville (+14.69%). Among the capitals, the most significant increases appear in Curitiba (+14.17%) and Florianópolis (+11.59%).

On the other hand, the most affordable places among those surveyed to live on rent are Pelotas (RS), São José do Rio Preto (SP) and Ribeirão Preto (SP), where the average price per square meter available for rent is below R$ 18. Among the capitals, the lowest values ​​were located in Fortaleza (R$ 19.03), Goiânia (R$ 19.57) and Curitiba (R$ 23.71).