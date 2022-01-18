Awaiting termination agreement, Pablo returns to CT after Covid-19 and trains separately at São Paulo | São Paulo

While waiting for São Paulo to advance in the conversation about the termination of the contract, striker Pablo returned this Monday to the CT of Barra Funda. Recovered from Covid-19, which took him out of the first week of work, the player trained separately from the squad this morning.

Pablo was with athletes who should not be used at this first moment, such as Vitor Bueno, Toró and Caio Felipe. Like shirt 9, Bueno is also negotiating the termination of his contract with São Paulo.

Pablo trained separately from the São Paulo squad this Monday — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

Pablo’s future is increasingly far from Morumbi. São Paulo’s top scorer last season with 13 goals, but marked by important missed shots, the striker is negotiating to terminate the contract valid until the end of 2023.

On hold and waiting for São Paulo’s initiative, Pablo gives up R$ 15 million to speed up the exit process. The striker wants to return to Athletico, which is awaiting the termination to advance in the business with shirt 9.

The player’s staff is waiting for São Paulo to make adjustments to forward the contract termination. Pablo rejected a loan proposal from Ceará and Santos, clubs that entered into an agreement with the Morumbi club to sign the player.

Cast does technical work

Without Pablo and Vitor Bueno, out of the coaching staff’s plans for the season, São Paulo had a technical training session at the Barra Funda CT, before the presentation of right-back Rafinha, the first reinforcement of 2022 to talk to the press.

The athletes worked with the ball, were divided into groups and participated in small circuits.

The debut of São Paulo in Paulistão 2022 is scheduled for the 27th, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), against Guarani, in Campinas.

