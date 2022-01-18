B3 continues to rise with firm physical market

In the corn market in Brazil, B3 continues to rise with a firm physical market and in May it bumps into R$100.00/bag, according to information released by TF Agroecoómica. “The week was positive for corn prices, which closed the day worth up to 1.54% more”, comments the consultancy.

“May expiration remained positive throughout the week, and bumped into R$ 100.00 per bag in this market closing, this is because the reading that is made is that, given the breaks, the greater need for corn should overload industries this year. maturity, which is the peak of the off-season. In the fields, producers remain focused on harvesting and out of sales, and most of the harvests across the country have been developing at a very advanced pace”, he adds.

Thus, the market closed the day positive, and in the weekly variation, high for short-term maturities, and slight low for medium to long-term maturities. “At closing, the January/22 maturity was quoted at R$96.77 (+1.03%); March/22 was worth R$99.25 (+1.07%); May/22 was traded for R$95.50 (+1.54%) and July/22 was valued at R$89.60 (+0.12%). In the weekly variation, maturities had the following variation, respectively: + 1.69 for March; + 1.94 for May; -0.22 for July and -0.42% for September”, he indicates.

In Chicago, corn closed at a good high, due to opportunity purchases and high oil prices. “March 22 corn prices closed up 1.79% or 10.50 cents/bushel at $598.0. The July22 quotation, important for Brazilian exports, also closed up 1.23% or $7.25 cents/bushel at $595.0”, he concludes.