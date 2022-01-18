Back from vacation at Atlético-MG: Turco meets Victor again, changing room with new look and testing day | athletic-mg

As in school time, the first day of school brings reunions, new friendships and great expectations for the school year. Atlético-MG, after 30 days of vacation, returned to training for the 2022 season. There is no shortage of news, but also old plots.

Right away, Galo will undergo a battery of Covid-19 tests for the athletes and the coaching staff who were at rest and, naturally, did not shy away from traveling. Practices will remain closed to the press and fans.

There is a different regime, with players concentrated in the CT in the pre-season, with sporadic departures, even for greater control from the health point of view.

All players from the professional squad are expected in Cidade do Galo. The champions of the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão had casualties. Diego Costa terminated, Junior Alonso was sold to Russia; Alan Franco and Nathan are on loan. Hyoran is also very close to being assigned to Bragantino. Naturally, Cuca and his assistants are not. El Turco Mohamed is already in charge of training on the first day of Atlético.

1 of 3 Entrance gate to Cidade do Galo, Atlético-MG CT — Photo: Disclosure/Atlético-MG Entrance gate to Cidade do Galo, Atlético-MG CT — Photo: Disclosure/Atlético-MG

The Argentine coach even has acquaintances in the squad. After all, it is impossible for him to forget the penalty saved by goalkeeper Victor in Libertadores 2013, in Atlético 1×1 Tijuana. Victor is now a football manager. And Mohamed fulfilled what he said when he arrived in Belo Horizonte: “I’ll give him a big hug (Victor)”. In addition to the former archer, Réver was also in that match and scored the equalizing goal. The captain remains at the club, and will go to the ninth season at Galo.

The signings already announced by Atlético are in the presentation of the club. Defender Diego Godín, forwards Ademir and Fábio Gomes meet their new teammates. The defender, hired after termination at Cagliari, arrived in Belo Horizonte on Saturday, and has already given interviews talking about the expectations of the new project.

2 of 3 Diego Godín Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure / Atlético-MG Diego Godín Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure / Atlético-MG

Ademir had signed a pre-contract in July, had a great second half of 2021 at América-MG (with a vacancy in Libertadores), and arrives at Atlético to be an option on the right wing. Fábio Gomes, in turn, was in the New York Red Bulls, and the absence of Diego Costa in the squad gives him more chances to compete for a spot alongside Hulk.

The changing rooms of Cidade do Galo got a makeover. Atlético’s official profile posted images of the closets of the bathing and changing room, with caricatures of the owners of the partitions. The artist responsible for the drawings is Jardel Lucas, who is already working on transforming Galo athletes into doodles on the Camisa Doze website.

Atlético’s pre-season starts this Monday and will end, in theory, on January 25, next Tuesday. Short period of physical reconditioning. However, the 2021 starters will hardly be used in the first rounds of the Campeonato Mineiro, in which Galo debuts on January 26 against Villa Nova. The club will also disclose which squad will be used in the State start.