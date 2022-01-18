Ballon d’Or and FIFA award have different winners for the first time since 2004 | international football

The last time this happened was when Brazilian Ronaldinho Gaúcho was awarded by FIFA for the first time. In 2004, the winner of the Ballon d’Or was the Ukrainian striker Shevchenko, Milan’s idol. The Brazilian ace would take both awards the following year, in 2005.

Lewandowski won FIFA The Best, and Messi won the Ballon d'Or in 2021

The Ballon d’Or has been in existence since 1956, and the FIFA award came about in 1991. Between 2010 and 2015, the two honors were unified, but in 2016, the highest football entity decided to create “The Best”, with more categories in dispute.

Since then, there have been 31 editions, with eight years in which the winners were different (see all below). Check out some differences between the winners:

Lionel Messi has seven Ballons d’Or and six FIFA awards

Zidane has three FIFA awards, but only one Ballon d’Or

Ronaldo Phenomenon has three FIFA awards, but two Ballons d’Or

Papin, Stoichkov, Sammer, Owen, Nedved and Shevchenko have the Ballon d’Or, but not the FIFA award

The electoral college of the two awards is different. Only journalists from countries around the world vote for the Ballon d’Or. In The Best, in addition to journalists, captains and coaches of the national teams and the public also participate, through internet voting.

Ukrainian Shevchenko, with the 2004 Ballon d'Or: Ronaldinho was the winner of the FIFA award that year

The Ballon d’Or awarded only European players until 1994. That’s why the Brazilian idol Romário, for example, was not remembered by France Football that year. The four-time world champion would be elected by FIFA in 1994 – Bulgarian Stoichkov took the prize from the French magazine.

Between 1995 and 2005, however, only athletes who worked in Europe were accredited with the Ballon d’Or. As of 2006, any player is eligible to receive the France Football trophy, which has always been the case with the FIFA award.

Winners since the creation of the FIFA award:

1991 – Lothar Matthäus (Fifa) and Papin (Golden Ball)**

1992 – Van Basten (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)**

1993 – Roberto Baggio (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)**

1994 – Romario (Fifa) and Stoichkov (Golden Ball)**

1995 – George Weah (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

1996 – Ronaldo (Fifa) and Mathias Sammer (Golden Ball)

1997 – Ronaldo (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

1998 – Zidane (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

1999 – Rivaldo (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2000 – Zidane (Fifa) and Figo (Golden Ball)

2001 – Figo (Fifa) and Owen (Golden Ball)

2002 – Ronaldo (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2003 – Zidane (Fifa) and Nedved (Golden Ball)

2004 – Ronaldinho Gaúcho (Fifa) and Shevchenko (Golden Ball)

2005 – Ronaldinho Gaúcho (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2006 – Cannavaro (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2007 – Kaka (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2008 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2009 – Messi (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2010 – Messi (Fifa Ballon d’Or)*

2011 – Messi (Fifa Ballon d’Or)*

2012 – Messi (Fifa Ballon d’Or)*

2013 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Fifa Ballon d’Or)*

2014 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Fifa Ballon d’Or)*

2015 – Messi (Fifa Ballon d’Or)*

2016 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2017 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2018 – Modric (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2019 – Messi (Fifa and Ballon d’Or)

2020 – Lewandowski (Fifa)

2021 – Lewandowski (Fifa) and Messi (Gold ball)

* Years in which the two awards were unified

** Until 1994, only European players competed for the Ballon d’Or