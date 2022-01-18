Band tests for Covid with all the press at the premiere of Faustão

Band holds a launch event for the new program “Faustão na Band” this Monday (17).

The event, organized by the Communications department, is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm.

Despite this, registered reporters, photographers and videographers are being advised by the broadcaster to arrive up to two hours earlier, because everyone will be tested for Covid-19 before going behind the scenes of the recording.

Like Band, other stations also had many contaminated, and this happened even in the team of Fausto Silva, 73, during the preparation of the program.

Because of this, extra care is being taken: not only visitors, but practically all Band employees have to undergo systematic examinations.

The attraction will be 100% recorded, at least for the first few weeks, as this column exclusively reported today.

https://www.uol.com.br/splash/noticias/ooops/2022/01/17/surpresa-faustao-na-band-sera-100-gravado.htm

“Faustão na Band” premieres at 8:30 pm, will last for two hours and will be shown from Monday to Friday.

Fausto Silva returns to the Saad family station after 34 years, and returns with important advertisers such as Magazine Luiza, Santander and Carrefour, among others.

Band’s Commercial department is also celebrating results in other products, such as F1 – which the broadcaster has already doubled revenue for the 2022 season.

