Banks cut growth forecast for Chinese economy even with higher-than-expected GDP; understand

One of the most awaited data of the week, China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in slightly above expectations and had a positive impact on Asian stock exchanges after its release. The point is that banks and analysis houses started to revise downward the growth of the Chinese economy in 2022 precisely because of this apparently positive number. After all, what did analysts see that investors may have missed?

The expectation was that Chinese GDP would advance 8% in 2021 and the performance was slightly above that, at 8.1%. In the fourth quarter of last year, the country’s economy grew 4%, also surpassing the projections that pointed to a high of 3.6%.

“A more careful analysis of the numbers shows that, despite the good performance in the quarter and in the year, the economy is not in the best shape”, wrote analysts at Levante Ideias de Investimento. They explain that, despite the above-expected growth between October and December last year, there was a slowdown compared to the third quarter of 2021, when the Chinese economy advanced 4.9%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In other words, the market was already projecting a bad number – it just came “less worse” than expected. “The quarterly growth was the lowest since the ‘rock bottom’ of the second quarter of last year, when the restrictions imposed by the pandemic caused the Chinese economy to grow ‘only’ 3.2%”, highlights the Levante report.

And it is precisely the pandemic that is bringing, again, weaker prospects for the economy of the Asian country. China adopts the “Covid Zero” policy, with very strict restrictive measures and lockdowns any sign of new coronavirus infections. The outbreak of the omicron variant in the country has worsened this scenario.

“China’s Covid Zero policy remains in place and could lead to short-term production and logistics disruptions as the government tries to contain the most contagious omicron variant ahead of Chinese New Year. We will continue to closely monitor new developments”, says a report by Bradesco BBI, on the production of Chinese steel mills. The text highlights reports of new disruptions in industries where Covid-19 cases advance.

Chinese GDP was accompanied by a series of data on economic activity in December. Industrial production, which grew 4.3% in December, beating forecasts; and retail, which advanced 1.7%, a performance considered weak and a sign of deceleration. In addition to investments in fixed assets in 2021, which also came above expectations (4.9%), but had a significant deceleration in investments from the real estate sector, which advanced 4.4% (compared to growth of 7% in 2020″.

Read more: Bonuses from Chinese real estate giant Country Garden have a wave of sales

“Exports were the main support factor last year, while consumption was an obstacle”, highlights an analysis by Julius Baer. “Industrial production was supported by continued solid external demand and reduced supply constraints,” the analysts add.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

So much so that, even with GDP growing more than expected, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC, the Chinese central bank) reduced the medium-term loan rate (MLF) from 2.95% to 2.85% one year. The cut, announced this Monday (17), is the first since April 2020.

It was because of this scenario that Itaú revised China’s GDP in 2022, from 5.1% to 4.7%. “Despite political support, the omicron outbreak poses a negative risk to global activity and supply chains,” the bank said.

Morgan Stanley did not revise annual GDP, but recalculated the Chinese economy in the first quarter, expecting growth of 4.5%. The variation is below the growth range that the Chinese government has set for 2022 of 5% to 6%.

“The recovery could gain traction starting in the second quarter, with more easing policies”, say Morgan analysts.

It is worth remembering that, last week, Goldman Sachs also cut its forecast for Chinese GDP in 2022, from 4.8% to 4.3%. The new projection reflects expectations of increased restrictions on business activity to contain the omnitron variant.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!

related