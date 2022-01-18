Barbieri says “yes” and Vasco loses starter for free in a deal with Red Bull Bragantino; termination is forwarded

The player was also in the sights of teams in Europe, but must sign with Bragantino for 5 years

With an eye on reinforcements, the Vasco he knows he won’t have much of a budget in 2022. Part of the crowd had been dreaming of Diego Souza, who was released by Grêmio in early December and was free on the market. The medallion, however, ended up closing again with the gaucho club after meetings about his weight/salary. The Giant, as everyone knows, has been cleaning up his cast.

left:

Andrey

pipe

Zeca

ernando

Walber

Romulus

Michel

moratorium

Leo Jabá

Marquinhos Gabriel

Ricardo Graça

Daniel Amorim

In addition to them, Vasco is also close to terminating with lucão. The goalkeeper, who ended 2021 with starter status, is not in the plans to Zé Ricardo and must close with the Red Bull Bragantino. On social media, most Vasco residents were dissatisfied with their free exit, as the young man had market value and an eventual sale could help with finances.

He won Olympic gold in the Tokyo Olympics and had also been receiving polls from outside. according to “GE.com”, Bragantino really shouldn’t pay anything for Lucão. However, Vasco will keep part of the economic rights. His contract would end in December 2023, but his departure is already well underway behind the scenes.

Recently, Vasco brought Thiago Rodrigues, ex-CSA. He is 33 years old and played his last two seasons for the Alagoas team. The goalkeeper has also played for Figueirense, among other clubs. Lucão, who went through ups and downs in the final stretch of Serie B, will sign with Bragantino for 5 seasons. It is very likely that the announcement will be made in the next few days.