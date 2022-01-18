Barcelona signals that it will make an offer to Palmeiras for Endrick

Barcelona are the first European giants to carry out a survey of the palm trees by forward Endrick.

According to information first published by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by THROW!the Spaniards signaled that they should make an offer to Verdão as soon as the base jewel signs its first professional contract, in July, when it will be 16 years old.

As revealed, Barça’s idea is to let Endrick play for Palmeiras for at least two seasons, until he becomes of legal age.

As a result, the amounts stipulated by the negotiation, which were not disclosed, would be paid in at least two installments. The first, right after the agreement was signed, this year. The other would only be at the time of his departure to Spain.

Endrick has 172 games and 167 goals for the Palmeiras base. Coach Abel Ferreira plans, according to the THROW!promote the young striker to professional this season to complete his integration. Despite being released by FIFA to be entered in the Club World Cup, the regulations of the FPF and CBF only allow the jewel to play in domestic competitions after turning 16.

To the report, the player’s staff says that there was no contact from Barcelona and the plans remain the same: total priority for the signing of the professional contract with Verdão.

The Spanish club decided to go a step further with Endrick because of the competition. During the São Paulo Junior Cup, a tournament in which he has already scored four goals, Enrick was scouted by scouts from Manchester City, England, PSG, France, and the main Catalan rival, Real Madrid.

