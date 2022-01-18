Basic jewels enter as bargaining chips and Santos overcomes debt due to Gabigol’s negotiation

About a year ago, the saints started a project to solve a financial problem related to the barcelona, who finally managed to reach a consensus with the Spanish club. This Monday (17), Peixe announced that it had closed a deal with Barça on account of a debt of around 3 million euros (R$ 19.3 million, at the current price).

In the scope of the agreement with the Catalan board, is the priority given to Barça, in the hiring of Meninos da Vila as defender Kaiky and striker Ângelo. At 17 years old, Kaiky has a contract in Vila until November 2023, but is already in negotiations to extend his contract. Ângelo, on the other hand, has just renewed with Santos until December 2024. The information is from the Uol Esporte portal.

The club’s president, Andres Rueda, explained the situation: “This was a pending issue that could greatly disrupt Santos and that worried us because of the risk of punishment with FIFA. More than a year of negotiation and the agreement was reached without Santos having to make any payment. Better still, we won’t have to pay around 20 million reais, which was the punishment ultimately imposed by FIFA. Now, we can move forward, thinking about Santos’ future even more”, said Rueda.

The agreement with Barcelona was on the list of urgent agendas that were part of the efforts of Rueda’s management. With the consensus found with the Blaugrana team, Santos closes the contract, which had the payment of debts with Hamburg (ALE), Atlético Nacional (COL), Brugge (BEL) and Huachipato (CHI). As well as finding a solution for the debt with Krasnodar (RUS): “Now, we close the cycle by solving Barcelona. , taxes and debts with businessman Giuliano Bertolucci and Doyen.

The problems with Barça started in 2016, when Modesto Roma did not inform the Catalan club about the transfer of Gabigol to Internazionale (ITA). That’s because, when Peixe sold Neymar, in 2013, a clause in the contract determined that Barcelona had the preference to hire Gabigol, then striker Alvinegro. The lack of communication resulted in a fine of 3 million euros. As Santos did not pay, the situation was analyzed by the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), which gave cause to the Spaniards in December 2020.