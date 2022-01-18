Bayern praises Paulo Sousa’s vote for Lewandowski in the ‘The Best’ award – Flamengo

Player won the FIFA award, released this Monday (17)

THE Flamengo hired Paulo Sousa as the new coach for the 2022 season. However, when he was still in charge of the Polish national team, the Portuguese had the right to vote for the award ‘The Best’, from FIFA. The winner was even announced on Monday (17). The red-black coach voted precisely for the champion Lewandowski.

On social media, the Portuguese profile of Bayern, the Polish team, celebrated the coach’s vote for the athlete: “Paulo Sousa, Flamengo coach, voted for Lewandowski. know a lot”, the post said. The player, it is worth remembering, won the award.

Flamengo shirts, accessories and much more: buy and get free gifts at the best online store in Mengão!

CHECK THE PUBLICATION:

Paulo Sousa, coach of the @Flamengo, voted for Lewandowski 🔥 You know a lot 👏 pic.twitter.com/9WNTLObBCC — FC Bayern Brasil (@FCBayernBR) January 17, 2022

As previously mentioned, the ‘The Best’ award was granted to Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who was commanded by Paulo Sousa, – current Flamengo coach – in his country’s national team. It is worth remembering that the player even showed dissatisfaction when the commander was announced by Clube da Gávea.

Paulo Sousa waits to make his debut for Flamengo. The coach has not yet had his name published in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)’s Daily News Bulletin (BID). In the meantime, Fla will start the 2022 season with an alternate team and command, with the Campeonato Carioca.

The match will take place on January 26, against Portuguesa, at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, on Ilha do Governador. The match has been confirmed for 21:35 (Brasília time). Fla will enter the field represented by the youngsters of the under-20 team, in addition to the command of coach Fábio Matias, from the basic categories.