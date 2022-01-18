BBB 22: Anitta says she is in love with a participant: ‘I await you’

Anitta was on her way to Miami last night and couldn’t follow the BBB 22 premiere, but today she honored her roots and made a point of updating herself on reality!

Right away, the singer was interested in Rodrigo Mussi from São Paulo: “I arrived in Miami now and I went straight to see BBB. Rodrigo, I’m in love, please don’t disappoint me… Don’t be straight top bolsominion macho, amen. Projac’s door,” he wrote.

Anitta added: “Oops, I found an old DM on Insta declaring itself, let’s wait for events”.

Rodrigo is from São José dos Campos, in São Paulo, and has already had an affair with ex-BBB Anamara, who participated in issues 10 and 13. He claims to be a womanizer type: he has already been with 15 women in the same night.

in conversation with splashAnamara says that Rodrigo is not “straight top”. But Anitta’s fans have already warned the singer: the brother liked a series of publications by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Instagram.

