BBB 22: champion will receive SUV that Juliette won and gave to her brother – 01/18/2022

The Big Brother Brasil 2022 edition has started and, in addition to the R$ 1 million prize for the winner, we also know which car the winner will take home: the Fiat Pulse. The newly launched model in the country will be given in its top version impetus Turbo, which costs R$ 123,490 after the last price adjustment.

In 2021, Pulse was launched precisely on the BBB and given as a prize to Juliette, winner of the 21st edition of the reality show. The sister received the model only this year, however, she did not keep the car – she presented her brother with the SUV.

According to Juliette, the reason she gave the Pulse to her brother was precisely its special meaning, as it was part of the BBB award.

Who is Fiat Pulse?

The SUV is Fiat’s first here in Brazil. The model was designed on a new platform, but shares a number of components with the Fiat Argo, such as the doors, for example.

The Pulse also had the primacy of debuting the 1.0 three-cylinder, turboflex engine from Stellantis. They are up to 130 hp and 27.5 mkgf which made it the most powerful 1.0-litre turbo in Brazil, surpassing VW’s 1.0-litre turbo, which has up to 128 when fueled with ethanol.

It was still at Pulse that Fiat debuted the CVT automatic transmission that simulates seven gears. In addition to being associated with the 1.0 turbo, it is also present in the most basic versions with the 1.3 flex engine up to 107 hp.

The car has also been in evidence for a controversial price adjustment. Offered in pre-sale to a portion of customers, most were taken by surprise when they learned that they would have to pay more than expected after increasing prices before deliveries.

With that, Fiat was even notified by Procon-SP to provide clarification on the price increase, which reached R$ 4 thousand depending on the version.

In addition, the SUV will undergo the second price adjustment, even with pre-sale units still to be delivered. For these customers, the new adjustment will not be passed on, as shown in the report by UOL Carros.

